Xbox Games With Gold October confirmed – Is Microsoft getting stingy?

Microsoft has announced October’s free Games With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members and, it appears, the gaming giant is tightening the belt somewhat.

Indeed, there are only two games coming the way of Gold members next month – Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. Combined, Microsoft says they’re worth $45 (about £40 at the current rate) but they’re hardly games to write home about.

Usually, there are three, or four free games for Xbox Live Gold members to look forward to, but it appears Microsoft is changing things up. Last month there were four: Portal 2 marked the end of the Xbox 360 era, while Thrillville for the original Xbox was also offered. Double Kick Heroes and Gods Will Fall rounded out the line-up.

While it’s possible Microsoft is simply running out of available games if can provide free with Games With Gold, it’s far more likely Microsoft just wants to make Game Pass seem more attractive by comparison.

Game Pass is more expensive, but it includes Xbox Live Gold, and offers gamers a larger, wider and better selection of games every month. In September, for example, Xbox owners got the previously PS5-exclusive Deathloop. September’s games also included Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the full release of Grounded, GRID Legends, You Suck At Parking, Ni No Kuni, Let’s Build A Zoo, and SpiderHeck.

Game Pass also offers access to Microsoft’s first-party studio games on day one, an EA Play membership, and the ability to play games over the cloud with a compatible device.

Are you tempted to ditch Xbox Live Gold for Game Pass, even though it costs around twice as much? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.