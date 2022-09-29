 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Games With Gold October confirmed – Is Microsoft getting stingy?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has announced October’s free Games With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members and, it appears, the gaming giant is tightening the belt somewhat.

Indeed, there are only two games coming the way of Gold members next month – Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. Combined, Microsoft says they’re worth $45 (about £40 at the current rate) but they’re hardly games to write home about.

Usually, there are three, or four free games for Xbox Live Gold members to look forward to, but it appears Microsoft is changing things up. Last month there were four: Portal 2 marked the end of the Xbox 360 era, while Thrillville for the original Xbox was also offered. Double Kick Heroes and Gods Will Fall rounded out the line-up.

While it’s possible Microsoft is simply running out of available games if can provide free with Games With Gold, it’s far more likely Microsoft just wants to make Game Pass seem more attractive by comparison.

Game Pass is more expensive, but it includes Xbox Live Gold, and offers gamers a larger, wider and better selection of games every month. In September, for example, Xbox owners got the previously PS5-exclusive Deathloop. September’s games also included Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the full release of Grounded, GRID Legends, You Suck At Parking, Ni No Kuni, Let’s Build A Zoo, and SpiderHeck.

Game Pass also offers access to Microsoft’s first-party studio games on day one, an EA Play membership, and the ability to play games over the cloud with a compatible device.

Are you tempted to ditch Xbox Live Gold for Game Pass, even though it costs around twice as much? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Jade King 2 years ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.