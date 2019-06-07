World Cup Live Stream: Watch France vs South Korea and the opening ceremony

The World Cup 2019 is finally here, and this month of football kicks off with favourites France testing their home advantage against South Korea.

Then we’ve got an entire month of football to expect from just across the channel and there’s a lot to be excited about as just behind slight favourites France and the United States for the World Cup trophy, there’s England, ranked third in the world and looking likely at this early stage to bring a trophy home.

It’ll also be the first time the women’s World Cup (which we’ll call the World Cup moving forwards because it’s 2019) has used VAR

BBC have acquired the rights to the games in the UK and BBC Sport will have coverage of every single World Cup match across TV, radio, and their Red Button. The first match will be live on BBC One, live from Paris. If you’re hoping to wait until England play, that’s taking place on Sunday, also live on BBC One.

It should be a great tournament, and while England’s mens team gave a decent account of themselves back in 2018, it’s great to go into a tournament with the expectation that we might actually win something.

Of course, I’m a West Ham United fan, and as all West Ham United fans can tell you, hope is dangerous and often leads to bitter disappointment.

France vs South Korea Live Stream: Watch the match online for free

To watch France vs South Korea online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny if you’ve got a valid UK TV license.

There are iPlayer apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way.

