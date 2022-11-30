 large image

Windows 11 update finally bug that kneecapped gamers’ GPUs

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has finally released a Windows 11 patch to combat issues that has kneecapped gaming performance for some PC gamers.

The bug, which emerged following the Windows 11 2H22 update, saw users’ GPU performance throttled by a rogue debugging feature began which started acting out of turn.

Gamers reported “extremely unstable” frame rates in games following the update, with many choosing to roll back to the previous version of Windows 11 to regain optimum gaming performance. At the time, Microsoft suggested “updating your games and gaming related apps to the latest version available” but that was never going to work when the issue was at the operating system level.

It’s taken around a month for Microsoft to properly address the issue, but it comes with Windows 11 KB5020044, which also introduces a number of bug fixes and feature tweaks.

In the release notes, Microsoft says the update “addresses an issue that affects some games and applications. This issue is related to GPU performance debugging features. This lowers the expected game performance.”

Other highlights from the update include storage alerts for OneDrive, and a visual notification of your total OneDrive storage capacity within the Settings app. The update deals with an issue preventing some apps from opening, while the File Explorer should no longer crash when users close menus.

There are resolutions for more niche issues such as addressing “the suspension of daylight saving time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji for this year.” Good to know. It’ll also enable you to print in landscape from Microsoft Edge again.

The full changelog can be found in the official blog post from Microsoft. It’s in preview right now, but should be rolling out to all users via Windows Update shortly. Some Twitter users are already reporting the update doesn’t properly address the GPU bug, so we’ll stay vigilant on this one.

