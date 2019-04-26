Microsoft has published a support document for the Windows 10 May 2019 update today with a simple message: if you have USB storage or SD cards, you might run into a mysterious error.

The Windows maker states that the reason for this is “inappropriate drive reassignment” – something the firm is looking to fix before allowing computers with USB storage or SD cards to upgrade.

“Inappropriate drive reassignment can occur on eligible computers that have an external USB device or SD memory card attached during the installation of the May 2019 update,” the document reads. “For this reason, these computers are currently blocked from receiving the May 2019 Update.”

It’s a good thing Microsoft has provided this documentation, because the error message you get is distinctly unhelpful:

“This PC can’t be upgraded to Windows 10,” it reads. “Your PC has hardware that isn’t ready for this version of Windows 10. No action is needed. Windows Update will offer this version of Windows 10 automatically once the issue has been resolved.”

You don’t have to wait for Microsoft to resolve it, though. The support document says that the error can be bypassed simply by removing the offending USB storage or SD card. Though you might still want to wait anyway, as Microsoft notes that “the drive reassignment is not limited to removable drives. Internal hard drives can also be affected.”

The error message only impacts users updating from versions 1803 (April 2018) and 1809 (October 2018), ZDNet states. Anybody coming from an earlier version of Windows shouldn’t run into the error at all.

Have you run into this mysterious error while updating Windows 10 to the latest version?