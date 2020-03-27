Which UK networks are carrying the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro?

Huawei’s pulled back the curtain on its latest series of flagship handsets with not one, not two, but three new models; the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus. The question is, where can you get your hands on one in the UK and from which networks?

Completely void of any Google services with no chance of downloading apps like YouTube and Gmail, plenty are wondering whether the new smartphones will be widely available in the UK and whether mobile networks will carry the new handset.

The second set of handsets to be released since Google locked Huawei out, it wouldn’t be completely out of the blue for the Huawei P40 to be ignored altogether given that the Huawei Mate 30 – the first of the Chinese manufacturer’s phones to come out with a stripped version of Android – was only stocked at a few retailers SIM-free, with networks seemingly sceptical to touch it at all with a foot long pole.

Utilising the open-source version of Android 10, Huawei has been hard at work building up its new ecosystem with AppGallery offering up to 3000 apps, as well as swapping out Google Assistant for ‘Celia’. With that in mind, the offering from Huawei seems a touch more solid this time around.

To get a better idea of how things will pan out this time around, we reached out to the major networks to enquire on whether they would be carrying the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, and this is what we’ve heard back so far.

Is Vodafone selling the Huawei P40?

For those loyal to Vodafone, or intrigued to know what the network will be offering in terms of the Huawei P40, we received this information from a spokesperson:

“Vodafone UK is making available a limited number of Huawei P40 Pro handsets – running on Android with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services (GMS) – to purchase online during the next four weeks. This means we can get useful customer feedback on HMS. No decision has been made regarding a subsequent full market launch of any new Huawei devices.”

Is Virgin Media selling the Huawei P40?

Good news for Virgin Media customers – the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are already readily available to preorder on a Virgin Media contract with plenty of freebies to tempt you.

If you fancy getting your hands on the Huawei P40, there are contracts available from £24 a month with no upfront costs starting from 1GB of data and the chance to receive a free pair of FreeBuds 3 with your preorder.

For customers that preorder the Huawei P40 Pro, you’ll receive a free gift worth over £200, with contracts starting from £32 a month for a 1GB plan, all the way up to £41 a month for 50GB.

Is O2 selling the Huawei P40?

It looks like O2 customers may have to hang tight and see what the future brings, with O2 stating:

“We strive to offer our customers the best range of products and services available. We are assessing the new products from Huawei, as we do with new products from all our vendors.”

Is Three selling the Huawei P40?

Three’s contracts for the Huawei P40 Pro variant are alive and kicking, able to fill your boots with its 4GB tariff costing £42 a month and £99 upfront, whilst its bulky unlimited data plan will set you back £54 a month and £99 upfront.

When taking out a contract with Three, you’ll also be able to claim up to three Huawei gifts at no extra cost.

Although all indicators seem to point towards Three eventually stocking the cheaper Huawei P40 as well, we could only find contracts for the Pro model at the time of writing.

Is EE selling the Huawei P40?

We’re still awaiting a response from EE and will update this article when we know more.

Of course, retailers are also supplying a number of great contract deals for both the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, which we’ve collated together. Whether you want loads of data for maximum binging or just enough to see you through from month to month, there are an assortment of contract deals to fit any requirements and all budgets.

