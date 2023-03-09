 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp would ditch UK before weakening encryption

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The head of Meta-owned WhatsApp says it would rather be blocked in the United Kingdom than abide by a proposed new law requiring the app to weaken its security.

The UK’s pending Online Safety Bill could require the messaging apps and social media companies to drop end-to-end encryption and scan messages to spy and remove child-abuse material.

Get the Galaxy S23 with 100GB of data and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Get the Galaxy S23 with 100GB of data and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

This contract deal gets you the Galaxy S23 with 100GB of data for an overall price of £948, with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro thrown in for free.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • Free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
  • £36 per month, £84 up front
View Deal

However, Will Cathcart said any such move would have privacy ramifications for all users in the UK and thus is refusing to countenance such a change. If required to under UK law, WhatsApp would not compromise its principals and accept it could no longer operate in the UK.

“Our users all around the world want security – 98% of our users are outside the UK, they do not want us to lower the security of the product,” he said. And the app would rather accept being blocked in the UK,” Cathcart said (via BBC). “We’ve recently been blocked in Iran, for example. We’ve never seen a liberal democracy do that.”

The vow from WhatsApp comes after rival app Signal’s claim it would “absolutely, 100% walk” out on the UK should the Online Safety Bill become law. Cathcart says the requirements would be unbefitting of a liberal democracy. He thinks the UK adopting such measures would set a bad example to other, more authoritatian nations around the world.

“We won’t lower the security of WhatsApp. We have never done that – and we have accepted being blocked in other parts of the world,” he added.

“When a liberal democracy says, ‘Is it OK to scan everyone’s private communication for illegal content?’ that emboldens countries around the world that have very different definitions of illegal content to propose the same thing.”

The battle between safety for the vulnerable and security for the masses doesn’t have a perfect answer, but one needs to be found.

You might like…

Telegram vs WhatsApp: Which messaging app should you use?

Telegram vs WhatsApp: Which messaging app should you use?

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
What is WhatsApp Broadcast? The chat feature explained

What is WhatsApp Broadcast? The chat feature explained

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
Is WhatsApp safe? We asked the experts if you should be using it in 2022

Is WhatsApp safe? We asked the experts if you should be using it in 2022

Gemma Ryles 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.