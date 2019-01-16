WhatsApp’s latest update is the one thing you need to download today

WhatsApp has updated, bringing group voice chats and also fixing a nasty bug, meaning many are going to want to slam that update button, bringing themselves up to date.

V2.19.9 of the chat app is now available for Android, via Google Play. For many people, the new group chat button is the biggest draw. On the top right of your current group chats, there’s a button allowing you to kick off a video or voice chat with as many members of the group as is needed.

Before this innovation, group chats could only be made by calling one person and then dragging everyone else into the call one by one, so this makes everything a lot simpler, letting you set up quick conference calls on the fly, or just to dial in all of your crew to see what the plans are for Friday night.

One bug that was particularly annoying for Trusted Reviews’ group WhatsApp was the fact that the Gif button was currently malfunctioning, meaning it was difficult to unleash the 30 Rock eyeroll gif on your friends, and could barely even manage a Gal Gadot turning in a slow circle while dressed as Wonder Woman.

Luckily, this has been fixed, and you can now be the gift of a friend that just keeps on giffing as it seems to be working fine. Therefore, if you’re big on communicating via dumb gifs, WhatsApp’s new update could be the most essential thing to get installed on your phone today. If you’re one of the grumbling receivers of such gifs, be warned: they are coming. Be ready.

