 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp to let you choose who sees your status info

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a privacy settings feature that would let you hide your status info from selected contacts.

According to a new report from WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp team is revisiting a privacy feature it rolled out several years ago.

At present, when diving into the WhatsApp privacy settings to determine who can see your personal info, you’re only able to choose between three options: Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. However, there are signs that you’ll soon be able to take a more nuanced approach.

WhatsApp is working on the implementation of a new My Contacts Except option, which will let you omit specific contacts from being able to view your last seen status, your profile photo, and your about details.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Is WhatsApp safe? We asked three experts about the app’s latest security update

Is WhatsApp safe? We asked three experts about the app’s latest security update

Hannah Davies 7 months ago
The best ways to video chat from Windows, Mac, iPhone or Android

The best ways to video chat from Windows, Mac, iPhone or Android

Hannah Davies 1 year ago

There’s a flip side to this new privacy power, it seems. For any contact that’s been cut off in such a way, you won’t be able to see their corresponding information either.

We don’t know when these tweaks will roll out to the full release version of WhatsApp, but you can bet that it will come to the app’s beta channel first.

WhatsApp has been busy tinkering in the background of its app in recent months. In July, it emerged that the company was working on a way to transfer chat backups between iOS and Android, which would make switching smartphone platform far more viable for an awful lot of people.

Prior to that, in June, company executives confirmed that they were working on a way to link multiple devices to a single account.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.