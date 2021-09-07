WhatsApp to let you choose who sees your status info

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a privacy settings feature that would let you hide your status info from selected contacts.

According to a new report from WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp team is revisiting a privacy feature it rolled out several years ago.

At present, when diving into the WhatsApp privacy settings to determine who can see your personal info, you’re only able to choose between three options: Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. However, there are signs that you’ll soon be able to take a more nuanced approach.

WhatsApp is working on the implementation of a new My Contacts Except option, which will let you omit specific contacts from being able to view your last seen status, your profile photo, and your about details.

There’s a flip side to this new privacy power, it seems. For any contact that’s been cut off in such a way, you won’t be able to see their corresponding information either.

We don’t know when these tweaks will roll out to the full release version of WhatsApp, but you can bet that it will come to the app’s beta channel first.

WhatsApp has been busy tinkering in the background of its app in recent months. In July, it emerged that the company was working on a way to transfer chat backups between iOS and Android, which would make switching smartphone platform far more viable for an awful lot of people.

Prior to that, in June, company executives confirmed that they were working on a way to link multiple devices to a single account.