 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp is making it easier to pretend you haven’t been online recently

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that’ll let you hide your “Last Seen” status from specific contacts. 

Last Seen is a WhatsApp feature that allows your contacts to see when you were last using the messaging app. The feature appears when you don’t have WhatsApp open in the foreground in place of the “Online” status, letting others know how recently you last logged in. 

While seeing “last seen today at 10:00am” next to a contact’s name doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve read your message from the day before (that’s what read receipts are for), it is a pretty good indicator that they’ve seen you’ve sent a message and haven’t got around to replying yet. 

This can make things a little awkward if you’re putting off having a conversation with one contact, but want to open the app to continue chatting to another. 

A few years back WhatsApp introduced the option to limit your Last Seen visibility with three options: Everyone, My Contacts, Nobody. 

While the Nobody setting does allow users to open and close the app without letting everyone know they’re around, it also means you can’t use the feature in instances where it actually comes in handy, such as when you’re genuinely offline and want people to know that’s why you’re not responding. 

Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a privacy update that will allow you to choose which contacts can see your Last Seen status and which are left in the dark. 

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Max Parker 3 months ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 3 months ago

The setting – which was first spotted by WhatsApp news site WABetaInfo – will let you customise your Last Seen status with a new “My Contacts Except…” option. This means you can specify which contacts you don’t want to be able to view when you were last online, while still making sure everyone else can see your status. 

According to the report, this feature is still under development, but it is expected to roll out to beta users in the future.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.