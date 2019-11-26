A handful of new WhatsApp features are making their way to iPhone users, including tighter privacy settings and support for call waiting.

Version 2.19.120 of the messaging app landed on November 25, and it introduces the following features and UI tweaks:

New privacy settings allow you to control who can add you to groups. Admins will have the option of sending you a private invite instead. Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups to get started.

Added call waiting support so you can choose to accept an incoming WhatsApp call while you’re already on another call.

Updated Chats screen design to make it easier to quickly scan your messages.

You can now send messages directly from the Braille keyboard when using VoiceOver mode.

There’s no sign of the dark mode that we’ve been expecting all year, sadly. It does seem to be creeping closer though.

Earlier this month, the folks at WABetaInfo discovered new WhatsApp wallpapers in a beta version of the app, that appear to be designed to accompany the heavily rumoured dark mode. Such a tease.

Back to the new features that do officially exist. If you’re a WhatsApp user with an iPhone but don’t yet have access to the new features yet, just be patient. Updates like this one tend to roll out gradually, and you should expect to be bumped up at some point in the following days.

Unfortunately, these features are yet to make their way to Android users, though we expect this will happen over the coming months.

