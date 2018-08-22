How to backup WhatsApp so you don’t lose any of your old messages

Backup WhatsApp: All you need to know

WhatsApp and Google have struck up an agreement that means your WhatsApp backups will soon no longer eat into your precious Google Drive storage quota. However, to avoid losing your old messages, you need to backup WhatsApp before November 12.

Google has started sending out an email explaining that any of your existing WhatsApp backups that haven’t been updated in more than a year will automatically be deleted unless you perform a manual backup before the aforementioned date.

WhatsApp Backup: Free storage vs privacy

While the agreement is great news for anyone who’s running low on Google Drive storage (and reluctant to pay for more than the 15GB free allowance), it’s less useful for anyone who values privacy above everything else.

As WhatsApp explains: “Media and messages you back up are not protected by WhatsApp end-to-end encryption while in Google Drive.”

Google, meanwhile, has started telling users:“Due to a new agreement between WhatsApp and Google, WhatsApp backups will no longer count against Google Drive storage quota. However, any WhatsApp backups that have not been updated in more than a year will automatically be removed from storage.

“This policy will go into effect for all users on November 12, 2018 though some users may see the quota benefits earlier. To avoid the loss of any backups, we recommend that people manually back up WhatsApp before November 12, 2018.”

As well as preserving some old memories, backing up your messages and media to Google Drive means you’ll be able to easily restore them when you switch to a different phone.

How to backup WhatsApp now

Here’s what you need to do to avoid losing your old WhatsApp messages and media.

In WhatsApp, tap the main menu button and select Settings

Hit Chats and Chat Backup

Tap the green Back Up button

It’s that easy.

