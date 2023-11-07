Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Waze now warns how dangerous your drive is

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google-owned maps app Waze is adding a new safety feature that aims to give drivers an idea just how dangerous the an upcoming stretch of road is.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google revealed the app is rolling out crash history alerts to inform users if a “crash-prone road” is a part of their route.

Limited edition code gives further 10% off already-reduced headphones

Limited edition code gives further 10% off already-reduced headphones

These great quality Nothing Ear (2) in-ear headphones have already gone down from £129 to £99 on Very, and a limited edition code VKEWR helps you save an extra 10%, bringing the price down to just £89.10.

  • Very
  • Use code VKEWR
  • Now £89.10
View Deal

As the alert will appear before they teach that section of tarmac, it’ll give drivers the chance to drive a little more cautiously on that stretch.

The feature is powered by the crowd sourced data of crash reports users see every day when using the Waze app, while (naturally) there’s a little AI magic involved too.

Google says the alerts won’t appear on roads you’re familiar with, and the alerts will be limited to reduce potential distractions. However, all-in-all it sounds like a no-brainer of a feature for Waze users who’re used to notifications about accidents, speed cameras and police presence.

Waze history of crashes

“Thanks to AI and reports from the Waze community, crash history alerts combine historical crash data and key information about your route – such as its typical traffic levels, whether it’s a highway or local road, elevation, and more,” Google writes in the blog post.

“If your route includes a crash-prone road, we’ll show you an alert before you reach that section of your journey. To minimise distractions, we limit the number of alerts drivers see, and don’t show them on roads they regularly navigate.”

Because Google often uses Waze as a testing ground for new features before bringing them into Google Maps, there’s a good chance it’ll be integrated into the main app at some point.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2023: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Best Android phones 2023: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.