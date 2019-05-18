It’s FA Cup final day! Watford will do battle with the juggernaut that is Man City at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, and you’ll be able to tune in to the match in the highest possible quality if you watch it online. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Watford vs Man City online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time, plus all you need to know to watch the game in 4K HDR.

We all know who the favourites are. Man City boast what is arguably the best squad in world football, and they’re expected to cruise their way to their third domestic trophy of the season.

Watford have been in pretty awful form since securing their place in the final, but that could largely be down to players not wanting to injure themselves ahead of the Wembley showpiece. The last time the Hornets reached the FA Cup final was in 1984, under the stewardship of Graham Taylor.

They lost 2-0 to Everton on that occasion.

City have already beaten Watford twice this season, but the manner of Javi Gracia’s side’s semi-final victory over Wolves should fill them with confidence this time around. Their main problem will be getting hold of the ball.

Man City, of course, secured the Premier League title last weekend. Is there a danger some of their players may have clocked off for the summer already? You wouldn’t think so with Pep Guardiola in charge, but we’ll soon find out.

Watford vs Man City Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

Watching the big game couldn’t be easier. It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3:55pm BST and kick-off scheduled for 5pm.

As well as catching the action on TV though, you can also tune in through BBC iPlayer − our recommended method − or BBC Sport, which you can access on your phone, tablet or laptop. So why are we recommending going down the iPlayer route? This way, you’ll be able to tune in in glorious 4K HDR!

Simply put, the picture should look way, way better (more on this further down the page).

There are, however, a few things you need to be aware of. First and foremost, you need a compatible 4K HDR TV. This BBC iPlayer help page has a list of compatible models. You also need a reliable internet connection. Hard-wired Ethernet is a better bet than Wi-Fi, but either way the BBC recommends at least 20Mbps.

You’ll need to be on the ball though – only “tens of thousands” of people will be able to tune into the BBC’s 4K HDR stream at time. So remotes at the ready, or you might miss out.

Better still, the BBC says you don’t even need a 4K HDR TV to see the benefits of its latest 4K HDR trial. Here’s why. And here are the quick-links you need to get started.

What’s the big fuss about 4K HDR?

The BBC has run several 4K iPlayer trials in the past, and it showed last month’s Brighton vs Man City FA Cup semi-final in 4K HDR. Responses, however, were a little bit mixed, with some loving the picture quality, and others complaining about apparent issues with lag.

Here’s what viewers had to say about it:

All that’s left do do is order in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an excellent game.

