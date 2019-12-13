How to watch the Ultimate Boxxer heavyweight tournament — On TV or online

Tournament-format boxing has breathed new life into the sport and given less experienced boxers a chance to hit the big time. This Friday, Ultimate Boxxer are holding a tournament for up and coming heavyweights. Our guide tells you how to watch the tournament on any device.

For those unfamiliar with the tournament, it is all resolved in one night. The fights are shorter than usual professional boxing matches, lasting for three rounds of three minutes. Many are likely to be even shorter, with so much heavyweight power on display.

Ultimate Boxxer Heavyweight Tournament TV Channel — Which TV channel is the tournament on?

Coverage will be live on BT Sport 1 and starts at 8pm GMT on Friday December 13.

If you want to get in the mood a little earlier, BT Sport 1 are showing some classic heavyweight action just beforehand to warm up. Frank Bruno vs Joe Bugner will air at 7.30pm GMT.

Stream the Ultimate Boxxer Heavyweight Tournament — How to watch the fights online

You can also live stream the tournament, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Ultimate Boxxer Heavyweight Tournament Preview — Who is in the tournament?

In the first round of bouts, Kamil Sokolowski (8-15-2) takes on Josh Sandland (4-1-1). While Sokolowski has a losing record, he’s widely backed as one of the best heavyweights in the tournament. The level of opposition he’s faced has been much higher than some of the other men in the tournament.

His opponent, Josh Sandland, is one of the smaller fighters in the draw but isn’t to be underestimated. The Halifax traveller has pulled plenty of upset wins so far in his short career and is looking to do so again.

Glasgow’s Jay McFarlane (10-4) enters one of the more evenly balanced bouts when he takes on Mark Bennett (5-0). The Scot has much more experience but has a couple of regrettable losses on his record too and has been known to turn up for fights without being in top condition. Fans will have to wait and see whether Jay looks fighting fit on the night.

Nick Webb (13-2) is looking to bounce back from a couple of disappointing losses against Chris Healey (8-6). Webb will be favourite to do so but has shown vulnerability in two recent KO losses.

In the final quarter final bout, Jonathan Palata (7-0) faces the least experienced man in the tournament, Silsden’s Danny Whitaker (2-0). Palata is the bigger man, one of the tournament favourites and has shown punch power-a-plenty, but Whitaker is confident he can undo the Canning-Town trained fighter with fast feet and hands.

All-in-all it’s an interesting lineup and an appealing formula. Fans are in for a treat and can tune in to the live broadcast on BT Sport 1 on TV or online.

