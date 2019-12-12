Are we set for a red Christmas? A blue Christmas? Or a hung Parliament? Britain goes to the polls today to decide. Our guide tells you how to stay up to date with coverage on any device, how to find the best streams and how to watch the general election 2019 on TV.

It has only been a couple of years since the last General Election, but 2019’s election feels important, with Brexit looming and some key policy differences between the main parties.

How to watch the general election on TV – Which channels are best for election coverage?

The BBC’s coverage of the election starts at 9.55pm GMT this evening, just before polling closes and the last votes are registered. The BBC will broadcast through the night, closely covering the vote counting process, with the programme scheduled to finish at around 1pm GMT on Friday.

ITV are following a similar schedule, firing up their election broadcast at 9.55pm GMT. This runs until 6am and then there is a short break until 9.25am, when the programme resumes through until 2pm. Ed Balls, George Osborne and Jo Johnson are all set to feature.

Sky News have an even more current and relevant guest in John Bercow, the former House of Commons Speaker. The broadcast starts at 9pm GMT and continues until 5pm Friday.

Channel 4’s “Alternative Election Night” is an amusing mix of comedy and genuine political coverage. It starts at 9.55pm, ending 6am on Friday.

How to watch the general election online – Where to stream election updates and coverage

Most of the same options for watching the election 2019 are available online. BBC’s coverage will be on BBC iPlayer, Sky’s will be available for Sky customers on the Sky Go app. Equally, Channel 4 have the All4 app and their website, where their coverage will be available and ITV’s equivalent is the ITV Hub site and app.

Find them below.

If you’re not sure whether you can access these options in the territory you’re in, maybe you’re away on holiday or business, a common workaround is to use a VPN. Our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below.

