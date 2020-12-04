Want your Apple Watch to look huge and take photos? Meet Wristcam

While Apple is continually making improvements to the Apple Watch via new hardware and watchOS updates, one thing we’re unlikely to ever see is a camera. Despite various rumours, patents and fan-made concepts, it doesn’t look as if Apple will be enabling users to take photos from their wrists any time soon.

However, if you’re keen to add camera sensors to your Apple Watch – even if it makes the fashionable smartwatch look exceptionally unwieldily – the brand new Wristcam accessory could be the answer (via CNET).

The new “one of a kind experience, exclusively for Apple Watch,” is an Apple Watch band with both front- and outward-facing cameras (2-megapixel and 8-megapixels respectively), which can be used for Video Walkie-Talkie calls, as well as taking photos and shooting videos.

The company also says live-streaming of video is possible, but there won’t be compatibility with Apple’s FaceTime app, for obvious reasons. There’s also an LED Light indicating when the cameras are in use, so there’s no serendipitous filming. The light pulses when video is being captured.

The $299 Wristcam accessory also offers 1080p HD videos, with 8GB of local storage for housing 2,000 videos of an hour of video. However, it is possible to transfer the images to the iPhone’s Photos app. There’s also cloud storage available too, meaning you won’t lose any of the images shot with your watch.

The accessory offers an all-day battery life, but will take three hours to replenish. It comes in black, white, grey and rosé colours and is compatible with all sizes of the Apple Watch Series 1-6. Wristcam says its December stocks have been exhausted but more are coming in January and can be reserved now.

Would you buy an Apple Watch cameras accessory that, in some cases, costs more than the Apple Watch itself? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …