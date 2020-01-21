Want to shower like Tim Cook? Back the Nebia by Moen on Kickstarter

The consumer society is built on endorsements. Kids want to wear Messi’s Adidas boots, skincare fans want the same products as Kylie Jenner, adults want to wear the same Rolex as Roger Federer and personal hygiene enthusiasts want to rinse off under the shower head used by Tim Cook.

Ok, maybe that last bit isn’t entirely true, but it’s worth pointing out that a shower startup individually backed financially by the Apple CEO has launched a new product that make its shower head and wand combination, which it says is its most advanced yet.

The Nebia by Moen shower, which promises to use 45% less water due to the smaller water droplets it dispenses while doubling the coverage of standard shower heads, has arrived on Kickstarter today. The company’s third Kickstarter campaign showcases its hottest shower yet, while also claiming it’ll use 41% less heating energy than traditional solutions.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

The third-generation product from the company is far cheaper than its previous model, which might bring plenty more folks on board. The shower head itself starts at $199, while you can also combine it with the want for $269.

Considering the second-gen model costs $499, it’s a significant change in proposition. It’s clear more folks could probably justify spending $200-$300 on a shower, especially with the advertised energy savings. In comparison, $500 for the previous generation model just seems excessive.

The new model’s Kickstarter campaign runs until the end of next month, with pre-orders making their way to backers across the pond in March. If you’re over in Europe, you’ll need to wait until August to experience that daily relief.

Cook, the Apple CEO, reportedly jumped on board with the project when he used an early version at the gym, according to a Bloomberg report today. According to Philip Winter, who helped to design the company’s showers, Cook’s contribution were significant, while his email feedback was “very long, well crafted and detailed.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …