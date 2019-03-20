Volvo Care Key will let parents limit their boy racers’ need for speed

Volvo has announced a new smart car key that will enable owners to set speed limits, which everyone who drives the vehicle must abide by.

From 2021, all new Volvo cars will ship with a Care Key as standard, designed for the owners who know multiple people will be behind the wheel.

The ability to set a speed limit might appeal to parents who know their offspring will be using the car and want to temper those fast and furious impulses, while enjoying a little extra peace of mind.

Safety-focused Volvo is already capping the speed in all of its vehicles at 112mph from 2021, but this will give owners the opportunity to prevent any breaking of the speed limit under any circumstances, for example.

In a press release, Volvo says: “The Care Key allows Volvo drivers to set limitations on the car’s top speed, before lending their car to other family members or to younger and inexperienced drivers such as teenagers that only just received their drivers’ licence.”

The Swedish manufacturer says the initiative is an example of how car makers can take active responsibility for lowering fatal road traffic accidents.

If drivers adopt the Care Key restrictions, there may also be a financial benefits in the form of lower insurance policies. Volvo said it is inviting insurers to offer preferable rates to those drivers who adopt the features.

Of course, the features will be optional to use and no restrictions will be placed on drivers who stay away from setting their own speed limits, but as far as Volvo is concerned, it is doing its bit.

“We believe that a car maker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety,” said CEO Håkan Samuelsson. “Our recently announced speed limit fits that thinking and the Care Key is another example. Many want to be able to share their car with friends and family, but are unsure about how to make sure they are safe on the road. The Care Key provides one good solution and extra peace of mind.”

