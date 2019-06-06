The specs and price of the Vivo Y12 have been released, and it’s certainly caught our attention featuring a number of Galaxy S10-like features.

The key selling point is that the Vivo Y12 will pack a giant 5000mAh battery and prices will start from ₹11,999 (~£135/$175), making it a very tempting choice for budget buyers. It also supports reverse charging, so that you can juice up your other devices using that behemoth battery. The phone’s triple rear camera, is another potential differentiator in the affordable end of the market.

Related: Best Budget Smartphones

The triple camera consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera, found in a teardrop notch at the top of the 6.35-inch HD+ screen, is an 8-megapixel f/2.2 unit. The Vivo Y12 runs Android 9.0 (Pie) on a MediaTek Helio P22 chip, and is available in two memory configurations: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Sadly, while it’s been announced to sell in India, it hasn’t yet been confirmed for the UK market.

There’s no doubt that the main selling point of this smartphone is the battery, but it’s certainly not the first to have 5000mAh in the tank — we’ve previously reviewed the Moto G7 Power which equals this specification, and also retails at a tempting price: £180 ($250). In our thorough review, we could get almost 60 hours of battery life out of this handset, and even with intensive use (such as video and music streaming) we reckon you could squeeze 20-24 straight hours’ use from it.

So while GSMArena‘s reported specifications of the Vivo Y12 have got us excited for a new budget challenger, you’ll have to wait for our full review to so see whether it can really hold its own against the cut-price competition, or if those milliamp hours are a mere mirage.