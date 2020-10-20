Vivo announces the X51 5G with a quad camera and integrated gimbal

The Vivo X51 5G marks the latest addition to Vivo’s photography-focussed X series to include an integrated gimbal to make shaky videos a thing of the past.

The headline feature here is the camera. The X51 5G is kitted with a quad camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.6) main lens, a 13MP (f/2.46) portrait lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree super wide-angle and super macro lens and an 8MP (f/3.4) 60x hyper-zoom and 5x optical zoom camera. The phone can record video in 4K at 60fps and there’s a 32MP AI punch hole camera on the front.

Then there’s the built-in gimbal, which Vivo claims offers three times the stability of regular OIS. The gimbal works alongside other features to produce stunning photos and videos, including Super Night Mode for night shots, Ultra Dark Mode to lighten up dark images Starry Night Mode to limit over exposure and Moonlight Night Mode, which calls upon the 2x telephoto lens to recognise the moon and optimise focus and exposure.

The smartphone is lightweight at 181.5g and slim at just 8.4mm. It features a curved AMOLED Ultra O display with a 90Hz variable refresh rate and 180Hz response rate for smooth scrolling and fast touch response, as well as built-in God Mode for gaming.

The phone is powered by the 5G Snapdragon 765G chipset and Adreno 620 GPU and boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Vivo’s Funtouch OS, an operating software currently based on Android 10 but due for an Android 11 upgrade soon.

The X51 5G has a 4,314 mAh battery which can be charged fully in just 68 minutes with 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0.

If any of this sounds familiar, that’s probably because it is. The X51 5G has a near identical set of specs to Vivo’s X50 Pro. The biggest difference here is the software, which has been modified in the X51 5G to better fit the European market.

Vivo announced a handful of other products launching in Europe today, including three mid-range smartphones from the Vivo Y series – the Y70, Y20s and Y11s – which focus on battery, design and camera features.

The company also announced two pairs of wireless earbuds, the Vivo Wireless Sport designed for gym use and the Vivo True Wireless Earphones, a pair of true wireless buds packed with powerful 14.2mm drivers and Qualcomm’s aptX codec.

The Vivo X51 5G is available from today (October 20) in Alpha Grey, with pricing set at £749.

