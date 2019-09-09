A highly-customisable Chrome alternative is now on Android

Vivaldi is a desktop browser that offers a remarkable level of customisation − and now it’s making its way to mobile.

The Vivaldi for Android app is available in beta from today, and it brings a range of features to mobile from the desktop version – including Speed Dials, Nicknames and end-to-end encryption by default.

The power-user browser is created by a team of developers who previously worked on the popular Opera browser.

Vivaldi’s Speed Dial feature offers you a set of customisable options when you open a new tab. You can have a Technology page which lets you “speed dial” to your favourite tech sites or a Shopping page for all your late-night impulse buying.

Vivaldi’s mobile app also allows you to easily navigate through different search engines with customisable ‘Nicknames’. For example, you could use “b” for Bing. Simply type “b” into the address bar then your search query that follows will utilise Bing.

The Vivaldi app lets you create notes right inside the browser too – without having to navigate away to a separate app.

A couple of other handy features include being able to clone tabs – rather than needing to copy and paste an existing link to duplicate a page – and capturing screenshots of the app. T|he screenshot capture allows you to capture the full page or just a visible area.

A great feature of the Vivaldi desktop browser that hasn’t made its way to mobile is stackable tabs. Stackable tabs lets you group separate webpage tabs into one tab – providing a way to neatly manage an overly cluttered browser.

Vivaldi for Android will likely be given a boost by the ruling earlier this year which required Google to allow other browsers to be made the default on its mobile operating system.

