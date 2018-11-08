Vine is taking another loop as co-founder confirms Byte video app

When the six-second video looping app Vine arrived on the scene in 2013, many lamented the app as a sign of our ever diminishing attention spans. However, when it went away in 2016, everyone kind of missed it. It turned out you could be pretty creative and sometimes downright hilarious in six seconds.

So fans of the formerly Twitter-owned app will be glad to now it’s officially returning under a new name – Byte. After teasing the relaunch last year, Vine co-founder Dom Hoffman has confirmed the comeback is set for Spring 2019.

In a tweet on Thursday, Hoffman showcased the new logo for the app and launched Twitter, Instagram accounts and the web URL. There’s no news in the way of features yet, but the website does ask interested parties to enter their email address to receive updates. All the webpage itself offers is that Byte will be “a new looping video app by the creator of Vine.”

This is the first update we’ve had since May, when Hoffman postponed the project, citing high development costs (via Engadget).

At the time, he said: “I’m very, very sorry for the disappointment. If it’s any consolation, I think it would have been even more disappointing if this service had been developed and released incorrectly, which is where we were headed. I’d like for us to get it right.”

It’s now a little over two years since Twitter killed Vine after a three year run. Usage had fallen away and the app had become a hive for people filming important moments from sporting events and sharing them online.

In the blog post announcing the closure Twitter wrote: “To all the creators out there — thank you for taking a chance on this app back in the day. To the many team members over the years who made this what it was — thank you for your contributions. And of course, thank you to all of those who came to watch and laugh every day.”

It looks like the internet is finally going to get those LOLs back

