The Victrola VS-140 is a Bluetooth speaker and a coffee table

Fancy sipping some coffee and enjoying your music after a hard day? Well, the Victrola VS-140 speaker may be of assistance. It’s a wood coffee table and Bluetooth speaker (or maybe it’s the other way round?) for those who want their hi-fi to be a part of their home furniture.

Original concepts can be few and far between in the hi-fi world, but every now and then there’s something that grabs your attention. Or in the case of the Victrola VS-140, completely pass you by.

You see it’s easy to walk past the VS-140 and think that it is just a stool. Appearances can be deceiving and that’s the case here, as the VS-140 is in fact a Bluetooth speaker that can be used as a coffee table. Just make sure you use a coaster when you put your drinks on top of it.

The design of the Victrola VS-140 is that it’s inconspicuous by intention, melting into the background with the rest of your home furniture. Once you spot what it is, it can be hard to take your eyes off it.

It comes packing dual USB ports in the rear, so you can charge your devices through the table and there’s also an aux out for those who want to hook up their portable devices the old way. There’s also a built-in rechargeable battery. All you need do is plug the table into a socket and let it charge, which should give it enough juice for around ten hours use.

The stereo speakers generate 88 watts of power and from a brief listen to it – which wasn’t in the best of environments – it sounded decent for a speaker of its size and shape. On the front are touch buttons for power and playback as well as large ‘+’ and ‘-‘ for adjusting the volume.

Mixing retro chic with a modern concept, the Victrola VS-140 is available to buy now through Amazon for £229.