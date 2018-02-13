Valentine’s Day 2018: 9 last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t wreck your relationship

Valentine’s Day is just hours away and if you’re lucky enough to have a special someone to share it with… Well, you should have probably gotten them a gift by now, right?

Except, like us, you’re human and you’ve left it to the last minute. Again.

With that in mind, here are our picks of some last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that don’t suck or scream “I forgot!” – chocolates and flowers, we’re looking at you. Order now and you should be able to get most delivered in time using Amazon Prime – there’s even a free 30-day trial on offer to save your bacon.

Start your FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial today

1) Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

Nothing puts a dampener on a romantic Valentine’s atmosphere like bad breath – and that’s a fact.

Send a none-too-subtle hint to your stank-breathed loved one by grabbing them an Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush at a massively reduced price of £89.90, down from £130.19. This is a premium tool for perfect teeth maintenance, with five brushing modes, including gum care, whitening and sensitive.

The outstanding Oral-B also offers better brushing results with real-time feedback, a pressure sensor, two-minute professional timer and a battery that lasts over two weeks with one charge. Included is one handle, charger with two-pin UK plug, and a travel case.

BUY NOW: Oral-B Smart 6 at £87.90

2) Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote

Depending on what stage you are in your relationship, many (most?) couples will admit they’d prefer to just snuggle up and binge-watch their favourite shows rather than go out for a fancy meal.

The Fire TV is the ultimate media streamer, giving you access to countless channels, apps movies and TV episodes from everything from the BBC to Prime Video to Netflix. And as everyone is always telling you there’s a new show on Netflix you have to see, there’s a genuine chance you’ll find something to enjoy equally with your bae.

The Alexa Remote may seem like a bit of a third wheel in the relationship at first, but you’ll both quickly grow to appreciate it, as it makes it dead easy to launch apps, control content and play your favourite music as you have a romantic waltz across your living room.

BUY NOW: Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for only £59.99

3) Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sometimes the incessant hyping of Valentine’s Day as the most romantic day of the year can put a bit of pressure on. If this reaches breaking point and a dreaded Valentine’s Day argument is looming, then don’t fear: we have the perfect antidote.

These top-of-the-range noise-cancelling earphones can be used in tense circumstances, to let your rage subdue and let the love flow in again. Both of you can relax and listen to some calming music, without having to worry about the exterior world of petty relationship arguments.

Once you come out of your happy music coma, then the day is certain to be right back on track!

BUY NOW: Bose QuietComfort 35 for £279.00

4) Netflix or Prime Video subscriptions

‘Netflix and Chill’ is a phenomenon that many of us are grateful for. Cinema trips and proper dates haven’t gone extinct yet, but Netflix has made getting to the action end of things that much easier (mainly because you don’t even have to leave your house).

With a deal currently on that gives you the first three months free, it’s the perfect time to hop on the Netflix bandwagon.

Prime Video is also offering a free month-long trial followed by a £7.99 per month fee, which you can cancel any time.

BUY NOW: Netflix subscription – first 3 months free

BUY NOW: Amazon Prime Video: £7.99 per month after first month free

5) Homeland Season 1-5 Boxset

This show is almost certain to satisfy both partners, with a strong (albeit off-kilter) lead performance by Claire Danes and more twists than the Colossus at Thorpe Park.

At only £39.99 for 5 seasons, this is a great deal that will offer hours of thrills, spills and truly WTF moments. This show will have you hooked, and the relationships at the heart of the show are so thoroughly dysfunctional, it’ll make you and your partner look like textbook love birds by comparison.

BUY NOW: Homeland Season 1-5 for £39.99

6) Nespresso Vertuo Plus

What’s better than a cozy weekend morning in bed sipping on a coffee?

Take the hassle out of the prep with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, a machine that’s joyfully easy to use, as you just drop your chosen pods of coffee into the holder in the middle, tap the handle to close the lid, and let the magic take care of itself.

The selection of coffees to choose from will delight even the most hardcore bean snob: everything’s on offer, from a quick espresso to pep you up, to a long, luxurious cafe crema.

Hopefully, the machine won’t make either of you daydream about George Clooney, though…

BUY NOW: Nespresso Vertuo for only £186.08

7) Fitbit Charge 2

No, this gift is not meant to be a hint to your partner that they are starting to pack on the pounds! In fact, science shows that regular exercise and better sleep will give you the ultimate boost to your love life – forget oysters and champagne.

This fitness band tracks activity, exercise and sleep, display results on a large display with real-time stats, and includes some very impressive benefits. The standout features include the ‘PurePulse’ heart-rate tracker, call, text and calendar alerts and guided breathing sessions.

BUY NOW: Fitbit Charge 2 from £114.99

8) Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub There are many benefits to living in the UK, what with the NHS, nice weekend breaks to Devon and the BBC’s consistent delivery of addictive shows. However, the weather is most definitely not one of them. With the Lay-Z Spa Miami Hot Tub, you and your partner can get a taste of the jet-set life right here in Blighty.

This portable, inflatable and fully functional hot tub is the best selling product of its type in the UK – and with good reason! It heats up to a balmy 40 degrees Celsius, includes a Lay-Z Massage jet system and is incredibly easy to set up.

Cocktails not included.

9) Amazon Echo Dot 2

Still not jumped on board the Alexa train? Having a bespoke digital assistant can make life far easier for both of you this Valentine’s Day and beyond.

If you’re arguing over whether you should go out on a deceptively cloudless day, just ask what the weather will be like later. If you’re about to break into an argument, just request Alexa plays ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ and fall into each other arms.

The Echo Dot will play music, connect to other Echo speakers and can deal with all sorts of questions and queries. If you haven’t got this brilliant gizmo yet, then Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to pick it up for only £39.99.

BUY NOW: Amazon Echo Dot 2 for only £39.99

What makes the perfect last-minute Valentine’s present for you? Tweet us your thoughts @TrustedReviews