Vago is a space-saving packing tool that compresses your pants

Update: The Kickstarter has now closed, but you can preorder the Vago here

If you’re packing for a holiday but only have limited luggage space, Vago can help.

It sucks the air out of your clothes, basically vacuum packing them down so they take up half as much room as before.

Here’s how it works. Stash your clothes in the vacuum bag. Screw Vago onto the nozzle, and plug it into the mains. Then push the button. Hey presto – the air is sucked out of the bag, shrivelling your clothes up so they take up much less space.

It’s not new technology – it’s already used for packing away things like air beds. But this is a useful application of it.

The downside? Your clothes will be all creased when you come to unpack them. Better hope wherever you’re staying has an iron.

It will also keep your togs free from bacteria, meaning they won’t smell. Not that we’ve ever noticed our clothes ponging after being in a bag, but still, it’s good to know.

Read more: Baubax Travel Jacket boasts 15 travel accessories

It comes in four colours too – black, white, pink and purple. Though considering it’s just going to sit in your bag, we wouldn’t be too bothered about what colour it is.

It’s currently raised more than four times its funding target, and still has 35 days to go. Pledge $31 (£22) and it can be yours when it ships in August.

(apester:56b9c9b9180dad8505758fc5)

Would you buy the Vago? Let us know in the comments below.