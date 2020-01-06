Use this trick to play YouTube audio with your phone screen off

“If you … want to listen to YouTube with your phone’s screen off, just tap Share in the YouTube app, tap ‘Play in VLC’. Once in the media player click the three dots (options?) button in the bottom right and select ‘Play as Audio’.”

After taking these steps, you’ll be able to play a video on YouTube, lock your screen and enjoy the audio.

The r/Android subreddit is a 2-million-member page that members use to share tips, tricks and news with other Android enthusiasts. This particular trick seems to have struck a chord with users, receiving 5300 upvotes at the time of publication.

While primarily intended as a video platform, YouTube offers a huge library of music and audio content that users and publishers have posted. This trick will be useful for anyone who prefer using YouTube’s familiar interface to search for their favourite music and podcasts, or simply uses YouTube as an alternative to paid music-streaming services.

Related: Best free VPN

If you’re looking to take advantage of the feature, make sure you choose a podcast that actually suits being audio-only.

Believe it or not, some YouTube podcasters incorporate video into their shows despite using the descriptor ‘podcast’, and there are few things more pointless than listening to visual comedy.