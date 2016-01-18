Uber and Airbus join forces on helicopter cab scheme

Ride-sharing service Uber and European aerospace company Airbus have joined up to trial an on-demand helicopter cab service.

Airbus will supply the helicopters for a next-level on-demand Uber service, it’s been confirmed.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told The Wall Street Journal that the pilot scheme would launch at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah this week.

It’s not the first time Uber has experimented with helicopters. Back in 2013, the controversial American company ran a test service between Manhattan and the Hamptons, while it’s also run similar services at special events such as the Cannes Film Festival.

In such cases, Uber has charged between several hundred and several thousands of dollars for an aerial ride. As part of this latest service, Uber will also send a car to pick up clients for the chopper ride.

Related: Best Android apps

For Airbus’s part, the report points out that demand for its premium helicopters has lessened of late, with oil and gas companies looking to cut back. This team-up with Uber could be a useful alternative avenue.

Last year, Airbus set up a $150 million tech investment fund in Silicon Valley, as it bids to keep up with major tech firms bringing their innovation to the aerospace market.