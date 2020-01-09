Twitter’s most popular game of 2019 will definitely surprise you

Twitter has revealed the most discussed game of the previous year, and it’s one that will likely surprise the majority of western gamers.

In a world where juggernauts such as Fortnite and Super Smash Ultimate seem to dominate conversation, the title that has managed to enrapture the social media platform’s conversation was none other that Fate/Grand Order.

The mobile RPG was first released in Japan back in 2015, and has since expanded into a number of other territories to massive popularity. However, it reigns supreme in its homeland most of all, which is where the majority of its conversation on Twitter has originated from.

While it’s still not available in Europe, Fate/Grand Order launched in the US back in 2017, although fans in other countries have found loopholes around gaining access to the RPG. The franchise has spawned multiple anime adaptations, manga and oodles of other merchandise, so it’s no surprise it dominated online discourse to boot.

You can find the full list of Twitter’s most popular games below, which includes a number of the usual suspects alongside some neat surprises:

Fate/Grand Order Fortnite Final Fantasy Identity V Granblue Fantasy Ensemble Stars Monster Strike PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Minecraft Super Smash Bros.

In terms of big gaming events, occasions such as E3 2019 and The League of Legends World Championship proved the most popular, which is hardly surprising. With next generation consoles on the horizon, we have a relatively solid idea of what will be arriving on this list at the end of 2020.

