Twitch Prime to introduce streaming advertisements starting this week

Twitch Prime subscribers will no longer be able to watch streams without advertisements starting this week, the company has announced.

Writing in a recent blog post, Twitch said that it will be introducing some major changes to Twitch Prime going forward, some of which have now taken effect.

“Twitch Prime members with monthly subscriptions will continue to get ad-free viewing until October 15,” reads the blog post. “If you already have an annual subscription, or if you upgrade to an annual subscription before September 14, you will continue with ad-free viewing until your next renewal date.”

So, those who have recently purchased the annual Amazon Prime Subscription (before September 14th) will continue to reap ad-free benefits of the service, but trial and/or users will see no such thing.

If you wish to continue viewing content on Twitch without advertisements, you can sign up to Twitch Turbo, a paid subscription service first introduced in 2013.

Amazon recently removed the small discount it provided Prime members on gaming pre-orders, so combined with the removal of ad-free Twitch, it’s an unfortunate situation.

However, the service will continue to offer a range of free downloadable games every month, with October’s offering including SOMA and Darksiders: Warmastered Edition.

