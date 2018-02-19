Twitch Prime now lets you vote for a free indie game every month

One of the many perks of Amazon Prime membership is access to the sister Twitch Prime service, the premium version of the game broadcasting platform.

As part of a new Indie Amplifier program Twitch Prime members will now be able to vote on which independent game they receive free every month.

Twitch is giving Prime members a choice of eight games between now and March 11, with the winner going out free on March 15. To assist with the decision making process, there’ll be special streams hosted throughout the week.

The top three titles will also share prize money of $175,000, which could be a massive boon to the indie game studios in then running.

Here are the eight games (and their studios) up for selection:

Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation (BKOM Studios)

Tumblestone (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

Treadnauts (Topstitch Games)

High Hell (Terri Vellmann)

I, Hope (Arconyx Studios)

Shadow Tactics (Mimimi Productions)

Kingsway (Andrew Morrish)

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form)

The idea is to give indie games a larger platform on Twitch, with developers also being interviewed in livestreams during the voting process.

The initiative differs somewhat from membership initiates like Xbox’s Games With Gold and Sony’s PS Plus platforms, which also offer free games monthly.

While those platforms reward members with monthly free benefits, gamers don’t get to choose which they get to download.

Twitch Prime members also get ad-free viewing, exclusive emoticons, extended chat options, access to games at no additional cost and a Twitch channel subscription to use every 30-days.

Users need to connect their Twitch account to their Amazon Prime amount to begin experiencing the benefits.

