Porn ban gets Tumblr back in the App Store’s good books

Tumblr has returned to the Apple App Store following its controversial decision to ban pornographic content from the platform this month.

The microblogging platform was dropped from the App Store, seemingly due to Apple’s displeasure with some of the content that appears on the platform.

Now, with the quick decision to reverse its long-standing policy on adult content coming into effect on Monday, Tumblr is back in Apple’s good graces. This also confirms confirming why it was banned in the first place.

Anyway, the new version of the app includes a note telling of ‘changes to Tumblr’s Community Guidelines, which prohibit certain kinds of content from being shown on Tumblr’. However, it is still rated as “17+” due to its “Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes/Frequent Intense Sexual Content or Nudity.” From Monday that content will be nowhere to be seen, save a few exceptions.

When enacting the initial ban on adult content, the company’s CEO Jeff D’Onofrio said the company was trying to make Tumblr a more comfortable environment for people of all ages and sensitivities.

He wrote: “We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content. In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves.

“Bottom line: There are no shortage of sites on the internet that feature adult content. We will leave it to them and focus our efforts on creating the most welcoming environment possible for our community.”

Tumblr says there are some exceptions that are still permitted, such as images showing breastfeeding or pre-and-post-birth moments. While naughty drawings are banned, written content is still permitted.

The company’s decision to go with the blanket ban on sexual imagery has led to a backlash from sex workers who considered the platform a safe haven.

