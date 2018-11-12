Toy Story 4 teaser trailer is here and introduces the series’ newest star

Toy Story is arguably one of the most perfectly-rounded, perfectly-concluded movie trilogies ever made. To this day, if your face isn’t leaking when watching that final scene, then you should get your tear ducts checked. And your pulse. You may actually be dead.

However, while it seemed an artful way to underscore the passing of Andy into adulthood without chuckling Woody and Buzz in the attic for eternity, it turns out Pixar was just paving the way for more sequels with the toys under the ownership of little Bonnie.

Anyway, that grievance aside, now that’s it’s actually on the way, we’re actually pretty excited about Toy Story 4. Especially now the first trailer is here.

There’s not a lot to be learned from the first teaser trailer, posted on Monday, but we did meet the series’ latest star: Forky the spork. As you’ll see from the dreamy trailer below, Backed by Judy Collins’ Both Sides Now, Forky is not a toy by trade.

The trailer debuted this weekend alongside screenings of Ralph Breaks The Internet (Surely it should have been Ralph Wrecks The Internet, right?), but this is the non-paying public’s first look at the fourth film in the series.

Director Josh Cooley revealed Forky is a toy that Bonnie made of of her spork, who says the character is facing an identity crisis.

“Like most people, I assumed that ‘Toy Story 3’ was the end of the story. And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy,” he says (via Comicbookmovie.com). “But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

“The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Toy Story 4 will hit cinemas in the Summer 2019, with no release date announced yet. All of the beloved voice talent is back, including Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, John Ratzenberger and Michael Keaton. Patricia Arquette is also listed among the cast in an undisclosed role.

Are you excited for Toy Story 4, or sad Disney is messing with perfection? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.