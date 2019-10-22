Where to watch Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade tonight – on TV and online

Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

Tonight’s Champions League ties don’t look amazing on paper, but with Tottenham looking about as solid as the Samsung Galaxy Fold over recent weeks, anything could happen in their home clash with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade this evening. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade tonight.

Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm BST.

Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade is being shown on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate. You can catch the build-up from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade − Match preview

Spurs are in awful form. They’ve won just two of their last 11 games, and in recent weeks they’ve been hammered by both Bayern Munich and Brighton, and been beaten by League 2 Colchester United. What’s more, the Lilywhites threw away a two-goal lead to draw against Olympiakos in their Champions League opener a month ago.

Something’s clearly not quite right in the Tottenham camp, and the hope is that things aren’t so bad that Mauricio Pochettino can’t rescue the situation.

Red Star Belgrade sit above them in Group B, having beaten Olympiakos − who also lost to Bayern Munich − and the Serbian champions will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing the North London side right now.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, anything can happen right now. Tonight’s game could be fascinating.

