Tottenham are in action at Wembley tonight, where they’ll face current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Tottenham vs Dortmund online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Spurs just about managed to scrape through to the round of 16, and they’ve been rewarded with a clash against one of the most exciting sides in the competition.

Dortmund have been in outstanding form this season, with Marco Reus, Paco Alcácer and Jadon Sancho firing on all cylinders. Fortunately for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, Reus has been ruled out of tonight’s game, but the German side are still just about the favourites.

Tottenham are still missing key men Harry Kane and Dele Alli, but looking at their recent form, you might not have guessed it. The Lilywhites have managed to grind out results over the past few weeks, though they’ve played poorly at times, not least in their 3-1 win over Leicester at the weekend.

They’ll surely need to step things up to have a chance of stopping Die Schwarzgelben.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game should be a cracker. And watching the big match couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

