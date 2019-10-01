Where to watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich tonight – on TV and online

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

We don’t have what you might call a vintage selection of Champions League games to look forward to this week, but Tottenham’s meeting with German giants Bayern Munich is undoubtedly one of two standout ties. Spurs have had a very dodgy few weeks but they’ve got home advantage tonight − let’s see what sort of atmosphere that much-hyped South Stand can generate. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Tottenham vs Bayern Munich tonight.

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm BST.

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Tottenham vs Bayern Munich is being shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. You can catch the build-up from 7pm.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Bayern Munich − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich − Match preview

Tottenham, Tottenham, Tottenham, where to begin with Tottenham?

Before their hard-fought win over Southampton at the weekend, the Lilywhites had lost to Colchester United and Leicester, and thrown away a two-goal lead to draw with Olympiakos. Something clearly isn’t right in the Spurs camp.

Munich, meanwhile, swatted aside Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League opener, though they didn’t look convincing in their 3-2 win over Bundesliga newcomers Paderborn on Saturday.

On their day, Tottenham can cause anyone problems, but we genuinely have no idea which team is going to show up tonight. Either way, it could be fun to watch.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…