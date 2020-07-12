Tottenham vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to stream, channel guide and more

Spurs host Arsenal in this Sunday’s north London derby. It’s a game to savour but both teams have had their issues since the restart. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream Tottenham vs Arsenal this weekend, on any device.

Tottenham vs Arsenal kick-off time

The game gets underway at 4.30pm BST, on Sunday, at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the UK

The game is available to Sky Sports customers on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can tune in with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

Tottenham vs Arsenal match preview

Tottenham struggled to a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Thursday night and Spurs look a long way from the glittering form that took them to the Champions League final last season. Mourinho’s introduction has not had the desired effect on the team and Arsenal will hope to capitalise on their stuttering form.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are unbeaten in July, with two wins and a draw in the bag. Youngster, Bukayo Saka, has hit a fine run of form and picked up a goal in the Gunner’s 2-0 defeat of Wolves at Molineux. Arteta will hope he can reproduce some of that form this Sunday.

Arsenal are the favourites going into the derby, but Mourinho is known for his big-game strategies and will be looking for a way to reverse Spurs’ fortunes. It’s well worth tuning on Sky Sports to see who comes out on top.

