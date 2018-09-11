Tinder Top Picks can save you from swiping your day away

Tinder is rolling out a new ‘Top Picks’ feature, a curated line-up of top talent for those Gold members who’ve tired of the whole swiping thing. Top Picks will be refreshed daily and serve up a gallery of profiles based upon users’ previous swiping activity.

For the firm’s paying subscribers, the feature will deliver a “top pick” as well as the most interesting characteristics of the others. You might see a banner pointing out that someone is creative, or an entrepreneur or an adventurer next to their profile pic.

Users can even fork over cash to see more recommendations if they’re particularly keen to secure a date and none of the Top Picks are matching up.

In a blog post, the Match-owned company wrote: “We know there’s plenty of fish in the sea, but let’s be honest, you want to zero in on the ones that suit your taste and are most interesting to you.

“Picks is the newest addition to the Tinder Gold experience, designed to highlight your most swipe-worthy potential matches and what makes them stand out — all in a fresh new format. After all, sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to stay on top of your swiping game. We’ll show you your Picks on a daily basis — and believe us, we know how to pick ‘em.”

Top Picks arrives as Tinder prepares to deal with competition from the Facebook dating app announced at the social network’s F8 conference earlier this year.

The new feature has been in testing since June, and is now being rolled out globally to Tinder users on both iOS and Android.

It’s strange to think that once upon a time, securing a date could require months of groundwork. The kindling of pleasantries, an appropriate and well-timed compliment and weeks of wondering whether the interest was mutual before plucking up the courage to say “so, do you fancy a drink?”

Then it was an online dating profile, then a swipe. Now it’s “here’s a bunch of hot people we know you’ll like, who’re absolutely interested in meeting someone (whatever that entails), so have at ’em.”

The world comes at you fast sometimes, folks.

Do apps like Tinder take away some of the excitement from dating? Or do you think it makes it easier for everyone to find their perfect match?