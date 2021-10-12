Tile’s new tracker has the tech to rival Apple’s AirTag

Tile has just announced a load of new item trackers, including its first device to tout the same UWB tech you’ll find inside the AirTag.

Thanks to the ultra-wideband (UWB) tech inside, the Tile Ultra should give the user much more precise details when they’re trying to locate a lost item.

UWB works along with Bluetooth and a new AR (augmented reality) feature inside the Tile app to help you specifically track down whatever the device is attached to, like a pair of keys or a rucksack.

The new AR UI

UWB is the same tech Apple uses in its AirTag tracker and Samsung uses in its Smart Tag+, so it’s good to see Tile finally embracing it. The Tile Ultra will work with supported iOS devices and Tile said it is working with Google to ensure an “optimal” experience on Android 12.

Support for both iOS and Android does mean the Tile Ultra is the first UWB tracker to work across the two biggest mobile operating systems. We’ve got no confirmed pricing, but Tile Ultra will launch in early 2022.

A new Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Sticker and Tile Slim

Tile is also updating the rest of its family of products, with a new Tile Pro, Tile Sticker, Tile Slim and Tile Mate.

The new Tile Pro is the brand’s most powerful tracker, with a 400ft range and a new sleeker design that shouldn’t get in the way quite as much.

Tile Pro

For the Mate, Sticker and Slim, Tile has upgraded the range to 250ft and added a louder ring. All models are also IP67 water-resistant now, which is always a bonus, and should last three years before they need to be replaced. None of the models has a replaceable battery, but Tile said it has recycling options in place once the battery dies.

In terms of software features, Tile has added a new service called ‘Lost and Found’ which works alongside a QR code embedded onto every new Tile device. Anyone who comes across a lost Tile can scan the code and look to get the item back to its owner.

Another new feature is called Scan and Secure and this lets anyone with the Tile app scan their surrounding for any Tile devices. This should be available early next year.

Pricing for the Tile Pro, Mate, Sticker and Slim is as follows:

Tile Pro (black or white) £29.99

Tile Mate (black or white) £19.99

Tile Slim (black) £29.99

Tile Sticker (black) £24.99

All these models are available starting today (October 11) from Tile directly and retailers like Amazon, John Lewis, Argos.