 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TikTok just surpassed YouTube in a major way

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Like it or loathe it. TikTok is ludicrously popular, and its unique stars are bonafide celebrities among younger viewers. Now new data suggests the video sharing app has superseded the almighty YouTube in one major way.

According to research from App Annie, users in the UK and the US are now spending more time watching TikTok videos than they are on the Google owned platform.

YouTube still has far more monthly average users (estimated at two billion), compared to the 700 million amassed by TikTok (by most recent estimates). However, TikTok users have higher levels of engagement and are spending a greater period of time within the app than YouTube.

App Annie says TikTok has “upended the streaming and social landscape” and could go a long way towards explaining why the likes of YouTube have integrated the TikTok-like YouTube Shorts.

It should be noted that the dominance only accounts for Android users, according to the new report on The Evolution of Social Media Apps, out today.

You might like…

Trump may ban TikTok in the US, Microsoft ‘in talks’ to buy

Trump may ban TikTok in the US, Microsoft ‘in talks’ to buy

Chris Smith 1 year ago
YouTube Shorts could be the latest attempt to ape TikTok

YouTube Shorts could be the latest attempt to ape TikTok

Ruth Gaukrodger 1 year ago
Delete TikTok: How to delete a TikTok account permanently

Delete TikTok: How to delete a TikTok account permanently

Aatif Sulleyman 2 years ago

“YouTube still leads TikTok in overall time spent, including in the UK,” Jamie MacEwan, from Enders Analysis, told the BBC.

“YouTube’s mass audience means it’s getting more demographics that are comparatively light internet users… it’s just reaching everyone who’s online.”

“TikTok was spending big to attract users, but they were not necessarily hanging around for long compared to other social media,” he added. “Now we know that in the US and UK, TikTok has overhauled YouTube, and is reeling in Facebook… that’s a huge seal of approval.”

Elsewhere in the report, the App Annie said that 548 billion hours have been spent live streaming in apps like Instagram, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.