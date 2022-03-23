 large image

These Sonic-themed Xbox controllers are furry ridiculous

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We’ve seen dozens of limited edition Xbox designs down the years, but none quite as outlandish as the Sonic The Hedgehog-themed Xbox Series S console and accompanying controllers.

The Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red controllers have simulated fur, which Microsoft says is “reminiscent of the “bristly” texture of hedgehogs in the wild”. We presume that they aren’t prickly to the touch, although that might be one way to train yourself not to miss buttons in those frantic melee moments!

The consoles themselves feature Sonic and Knuckles going face to face and also very on-brand golden ring shining around the air vent. There’s also embossed Sonic logo to-boot.

Sonic Xbox

The designs are intended to celebrate the cinema release of the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie, the sequel to the unexpectedly enjoyable 2019 movie, on April 8. Microsoft is offering gamers the chance to win the combo, which won’t be going on sale to the general public.

Gamers in any Xbox Live region can enter the competition by doing both of the following (more Ts&Cs here) on or before April 4:

Login to your legally registered Twitter account and visit https://www.twitter.com/xbox/ to become a follower of @xbox.

Re-tweet the promotional post and include the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes.

Microsoft

We’re looking forward to the second instalment of the Sonic franchise, which was initially ridiculed pre-release due to a Sonic CGI design that was so silly it had to be redesigned. The movie actually turned out just fine and Jim Carey was a hoot as Dr. Robotnik. This time around, Idris Elba joins the cast as the venerable Knuckles The Echidna.

