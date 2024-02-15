Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

There will be a next-gen Xbox and handheld hinted for 2024

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft may be bringing Xbox exclusive games to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, but that doesn’t mean it is winding down on making Xbox hardware. In fact, the company says the best is yet to come.

On the same podcast where Xbox shared its plans to make some games multi-platform, the company primed gamers to expect an “exciting” hardware announcement by the end of the year. Beyond that, Xbox president Sarah Bond said the technical leap for the next generation will be “largest” yet.

iPhone 15 Pro is £150 off in ‘Like New’ nick

iPhone 15 Pro is £150 off in ‘Like New’ nick

iPhone 15 Pro costs £999 upfront, but if you get this like new deal from Giffgaff, the price comes down to £849.

  • Giffgaff
  • Brand New £999
  • Like New £849
View Deal

She said: “We’ve got more to come. There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday. We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.”

As for that announcement this holiday season, it seems Microsoft might be preparing us for a handheld Xbox. In a follow-up interview with The Verge, the CEO of Xbox gaming Phil Spencer spoke of his admiration for the Xbox hardware team and the future opportunities to create unique devices.

He said: “I’m very proud of the work that the hardware team is doing, not only for this year, but also into the future. [We’re] really thinking about creating hardware that sells to gamers because of the unique aspects of the hardware. It’s kind of an unleashing of the creative capability of our hardware team that I’m really excited about.”

The Xbox-branded handheld would be popular among the user base and would make sense given there are lots of devices currently capable of running Xbox Game Pass over the cloud. It would certainly be pretty high on our Christmas list anyway.

You might like…

Four Xbox exclusives will come to PS5, but not Starfield

Four Xbox exclusives will come to PS5, but not Starfield

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Bringing Xbox games to PS5 would betray loyal fans

Bringing Xbox games to PS5 would betray loyal fans

Chris Smith 1 week ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which should you buy?

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which should you buy?

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words