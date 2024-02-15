There will be a next-gen Xbox and handheld hinted for 2024

Microsoft may be bringing Xbox exclusive games to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, but that doesn’t mean it is winding down on making Xbox hardware. In fact, the company says the best is yet to come.

On the same podcast where Xbox shared its plans to make some games multi-platform, the company primed gamers to expect an “exciting” hardware announcement by the end of the year. Beyond that, Xbox president Sarah Bond said the technical leap for the next generation will be “largest” yet.

She said: “We’ve got more to come. There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday. We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.”

As for that announcement this holiday season, it seems Microsoft might be preparing us for a handheld Xbox. In a follow-up interview with The Verge, the CEO of Xbox gaming Phil Spencer spoke of his admiration for the Xbox hardware team and the future opportunities to create unique devices.

He said: “I’m very proud of the work that the hardware team is doing, not only for this year, but also into the future. [We’re] really thinking about creating hardware that sells to gamers because of the unique aspects of the hardware. It’s kind of an unleashing of the creative capability of our hardware team that I’m really excited about.”

The Xbox-branded handheld would be popular among the user base and would make sense given there are lots of devices currently capable of running Xbox Game Pass over the cloud. It would certainly be pretty high on our Christmas list anyway.