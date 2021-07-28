The ZTE Axon 30 has a very clever display trick

ZTE has announced its latest generation smartphone, and it seems like it has everything.

ZTE is taking the full-screen feature to the next level by introducing a new under-display camera in its newest smartphone, the ZTE Axon 30.

The under-display camera area on-screen is the first one to be introduced worldwide.

The circuit arrangement design should allow for the synchronisation between the front-facing camera and the display area, which should promote a natural transition between them for the users.

Another feature is the independent display chip, which is aiming to make the display more accurate through pixel enhancement, with seven layers of highly transparent materials and three special processing technologies to allow the under-display camera area to become more light-transmissive.

The screen being more light-transmissive means that the screen should not reflect or absorb light, and when combined with the 2.24um large pixel camera, it should give way for excellent light environments for photos and video.

The specs of the phone itself also sound impressive, with a 120Hz refresh rate on the screen and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen itself is a 6.92-inch AMOLED with a 20.5:9 screen ratio that ZTE claims is cinema-grade, topped off with DTS:X immersive 3D audio technology.

It’s equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G mobile with added memory fusion technology. This lets you expand running memory by up to 5GB.

The camera choices include a 120-degree wide-angle camera, an AI quad-camera and a 64-megapixel main camera, with a 3cm macro lens and a depth-of-field lens available for anyone wanting to get up close and personal with whatever they’re shooting.

If you’re looking to be shooting in low-light, the Super Night Mode function can suppress night noise through an AI algorithm, meaning that your photos at night will be just as detailed as the ones in the day. Or at least that’s the case according to ZTE.

The Axon 30 measures in with a thickness of 7.8mm and a weight of 189g, making it the same weight as the newest iPhone 12 Pro.

The smartphone comes in either Black or Aqua and comes with a 4200mAh battery and 55W fast charging.

Price and release date

The ZTE Axon 30 will be coming to you in September, with the pricing starting at £749.