The Sonos Move has got its first major price cut of 2021

The power Sonos Move portable speaker has just received its first major discount of 2021, coming down to just £339.15 when you use the code PURCHASE15.

Typically going for its RRP of £399, that’s a decent saving of over £59 to be had before the code PURCHASE15 expires tomorrow. Given that the Sonos Move rarely comes down in price, now’s a great chance to pick it up with a discount if you missed out on any of the offers that were previously available during Black Friday.

At 3kg in weight, the Sonos Move isn’t exactly the most ‘portable’ of portable speakers, but it’s hard to argue when you’re finally getting the opportunity to bring Sonos quality sound with you wherever you go.

After testing, the speaker earned a 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney detailing: “Compared to the Marshall Tufton speaker, the Move has plenty more detail than its “outdoor” counterpart, with a sound that’s cleaner, more precise and after a considerable amount of testing, more in the realms of neutrality. Its confidence with low-end frequencies is impressive and malleable too; able to deal with tracks that demonstrate tight bass or handle music with a more rumbly low-end.”

As you might expect, the Move still comes with all the bells and whistles of a typical Sonos speaker, including smart features. You can set-up Google Assistant and Alexa voice control in no time – letting you pitch in requests without having to go near your phone.

The speaker also comes with an IP65 rating, ensuring that it can withstand water, dust and even mud (everything there is to fear in the great outdoors).

Even if you’re the type of person who just enjoys bringing a portable speaker with them from room to room, the Sonos Move is easily among the best of the bunch when it comes to features and sound quality.

Speaking from experience, offers on Sonos speakers don’t tend to stick around too long so be sure to make your mind up before the stock begins to vanish.

