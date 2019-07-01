The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is Going for its Lowest Price Yet

Take a £50 discount off the stunning Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, bringing it down to its cheapest price on Amazon so far at and buy for just £179 – that’s 22% off.

A sleek wearable anyone would be happy to have on their wrist, you can now buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in silver for a new low price point. From £229 down to £179, pick up this snazzy little gadget and reap the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Deal Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Silver A stunning wearable, the Samsung smart watch is also feature packed, complete with all the essential sport tracking functionalities, as well as notifications right at your wrist.

Going where few smart watches and fitness trackers have gone before, Samsung has produced a smart watch that manages to be both classic and modern in design. With a circular 40mm screen, the digital analogue watch face is a sight to behold — and that’s before you dive into the array of useful, cool features. Much like the Apple Watch, you can also switch up from the default digital face and enjoy the spectrum of bold colours on its AMOLED display.

Able to automatically gather data on different types of workout, from running to swimming, rowing and more, find your motivation and get tracking. As well as your physical wellbeing, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is also able to ensure your mental health is in check too. With a heart rate monitor, it’ll notify you of unusually high heart rates, as well as keeping tabs on your stress levels, prompting breathing sessions to ensure you’re taking a few moments out to look after number one.

Earning its credentials as a legitimate smartwatch, enjoy the ease of having all your all-important notifications right at your wrist. Not only read incoming texts, but reply too, with the use of its speech-to-text feature or its intuitive keyboard.

Seeing you through the night and giving you an insight into the four stages of sleep, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has the battery to boot with a not too shabby 45-hour battery life.

A nifty bit of kit, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a great wearable to invest in, especially if you’re looking for a great companion to your smartphone as well as the shove you need to pursue a more active lifestyle. Down to £179, Amazon’s new low rate should be all you need to be on your way to achieving your fitness goals.

