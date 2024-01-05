The Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can steam clean and uses AI to spot stains

Samsung has announced its Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot vacuum cleaner at CES 2024, which uses AI to spot stains and harnesses steam to mop hard floors.

An evolution of the excellent Bespoke JetBot AI+ robot vacuum cleaner, the new model has upgraded detection, which Samsung says lets it detect a broader range of objects, allowing for more precise navigation. More than this, its AI object recognition can now detect the type of room the vacuum cleaner is in and spot stains.

Smarter detection and steam cleaning

Able to detect the room it’s in, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can distinguish, for example, between a kitchen and a living room. This technology allows the vacuum cleaner to automatically suggest no-go zones, to keep it where it should be cleaning.

With mopping pads that spin at 170rpm, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can mop hard floors automatically. When its detection system spots a stain, the robot returns to its dock and heats the mop pads with high-temperature steam and water, returning to clean the stain.

Mopping is a useful feature to have, but robots need to be able to work out what to do when carpet is detected. Here, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo has two options. First, like the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, the robot can lift its mops to pass over short pile carpets.

If carpets aren’t suitable for the lifting mechanism, then the robot can automatically remove its mopping pads at the docking station and change into vacuum-only mode. This is similar to the way that the EZViz RS2 works.

AI Floor Detect lets the robot distinguish between hard floors and carpet, boosting suction power on soft floors for deeper cleaning.

At the end of a clean, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo returns to its dock, which uses steam to clean the mops, before using hot air to dry them, preventing odours.

Samsung has said that the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is currently in development and that the features described could change.