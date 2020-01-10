The rugged Cat S32 smartphone can survive in extreme conditions

It isn’t the highest profile product reveal from CES, but the new Cat S32 smartphone may well be the toughest.

The Cat 32 is the latest ultra rugged phone from the construction and outdoor company. Manufactured by Bullitt Group, who also manufacture phones for Land Rover, the S32 packs a 5.5-inch HD+ 18×9 display, a 4200mAh battery, an IP68 dust and waterproof rating and has undergone some very rigorous testing.

Left in water up to 1.5 meters deep, for 35 minutes, the phone will still function. It’s also gone through drop testing, from 1.8m onto steel, and survived, so there’s absolutely no need to worry if you drop one of these on the floor.

Peter Cunningham from Bullitt Group, said:

“The Cat S32 is an incredibly tough device and a fantastic addition to our refreshed line-up of Cat smartphones, alongside the exceptionally thin-but-rugged Cat S52, giving our customers a real choice of products depending on the features they value most. In this generation of products we’ve upgraded and improved every feature while ensuring that the core Cat phones rugged credentials – reliably waterproof, dustproof, and built to survive drops – remain the focus.”

This phone is ideal for people who work or holiday in demanding and extreme conditions, (or people who have a habit of dropping their phone all the time…) For people working in snow and other challenging weather conditions, and in remote areas, it can be important to have a resilient phone in case of emergencies. The Cat S32 looks like a great option for this sort of phone buyer.

It’s also notable, and well suited to users in challenging environments, that the touch screen works even while wearing gloves, or if your hands are wet.

Out past experience with CAT phones has been positive, and we’ve recommended many to avid DIYers, hikers and semi-professional tinkerers. Hopefully the CAT 32 will continue this trend when we get it in for testing later this year.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…