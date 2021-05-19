The Poco M3 Pro 5G promises fast performance, 5G and a two-day battery

Poco has officially unveiled the follow-up to 2020’s Poco M3, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The former Xiaomi sub-brand had already teased a number of details about the smartphone on its website ahead of the announcement, but now we know all there is to know about the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by Media Tek’s Dimensity 700 processor. According to Poco, the octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 GPU will offer a 30% boost in both performance density and energy efficiency, meaning users can expect flagship-level performance without the high power consumption.

Perhaps the most exciting upgrade from the Poco M3 is the addition of 5G. The integrated 5G modem offers dual-SIM support and dual 5G standby, meaning users can keep their 5G on without physically swapping out SIM cards.

“The benefits of a fast 5G network go beyond super fast downloads, high quality videos and extra smooth gaming – 5G also allows for a more stable network in crowded areas,” said Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global, Angus Ng.

“By taking advantage of the benefits brought by 5G at the current price point, a rarity in the market, POCO M3 Pro 5G is yet another proof of our promise to offer our users innovations that truly matter”.

Design-wise, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 3D curved back with a glossy finish in three colours: Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue. The phone boasts a 91% screen-to-body ratio and comes with a 3.5mm jack so you can plug your headphones in.

The screen itself is a 6.5-inch FHD (1080p) display with an up to 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The DynamicSwitch feature allows the display to move from 30Hz to 90Hz, saving power when a fast refresh rate isn’t needed. There are also dual light sensors on both sides of the phone for 360-degree light detection, allowing the phone to adjust between 4096 brightness levels for best visibility.

The smartphone takes advantage of a triple camera array made up of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a night mode, time-lapse video setting and timed burst shooting feature so you can get creative with the camera. Lastly, Poco has switched out the M3’s dot drop notch on the front for a more subtle DotDisplay.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that can last up to two days. It also supports 18W fast charging and comes with a 22.5W charger in the box.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available to buy in the UK from late June with prices to be confirmed, and will be available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models.

