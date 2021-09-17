The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have a new nostalgic camera mode

OnePlus has teamed up with camera maker Hasselblad once again to develop a new camera feature for the 9 Series called XPan Mode.

XPan Mode – which is compatible with this year’s OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro – is designed to mimic the experience of using Hasselblad’s classic XPan camera from right within your smartphone.

The new XPan Mode joins the exisiting Hasselblad Pro shooting mode on the 9 and 9 Plus, making them feel more like actual cameras.

The original XPan was one of the first dual-frame 35mm film cameras available and gave photographers the ability to switch to a full panorama view without changing the film.

The new XPan Mode provides OnePlus users with two focal lengths found on the Hasselblad XPan: 30mm and 45mm. Like the XPan, users are also be able to see panoramic shots in full in the camera app’s viewfinder.

The mode shoots in the same aspect ratio as the XPan camera – 65:24. Images are cropped from the 48-megapixel main camera and the 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera ensuring you get a high-resolution photo over 20-megapixels in size.

The filters are nostalgic, too. OnePlus has added two film simulation profiles to choose from, including a realistic colour mode and a more artsy black and white option so you can decide whether you want to shoot in colour or not.

Finally, any photos taken in the new XPan Mode will first show as negative film before developing into the image saved on your phone, giving users the full film camera experience (or as close as you can get on a modern smartphone).

“Working with Hasselblad on XPan Mode has helped us recreate their legendary experience of viewing your photographs in a 65:24 format before shooting a wide, panoramic image in 30mm and 45mm”, said Head of Imaging at OnePlus, Hsiaohua Cheng.

“Using XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will let our users see the world around them through a unique lens, and we’re very excited to see how this format will be utilized by our users and photographers around the world”.