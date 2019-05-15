OnePlus 7 Pro brushes off fire and pressure in extreme durability tests

The OnePlus 7 Pro may have only just been announced, but it’s already been made to face flames and seriously sharp blades. That’s right − it’s suffered the Game of Thrones treatment.

The latest flagship killer from OnePlus has been put through its paces by popular YouTuber and phone breaker JerryRigEverything. If you have a sensitive stomach, this might not be the video for you.

One of the most popular YouTube channels when it comes to testing phone durability is JerryRigEverything, and he showed no mercy to the OnePlus 7 Pro when putting it through an intensive durability test.

There are a couple of startling moments, and they showcase the OnePlus 7 Pro’s toughness.

Arguably the most impressive bit is when the phone resists attempts to bend it. The OnePlus 7 Pro only wavers slightly, with no visual damage to the glass front and back of the phone.

Another noteworthy moment involves the phone coming into contact with fire. A lighter is held to the OnePlus 7 Pro screen for over 50 seconds and the phone appears to hold up fairly well, though the fingerprint resistant top layer of the phone does suffer some damage.

Regardless, these are all fairly hardcore tests that we wouldn’t recommend trying yourself.

The OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen performs in line with other flagships phones, such as the Huawei P30 Pro, when it comes to scratch resistance. Scratches begin to appear at a level six on the Mohs hardness scale and get much worse at a seven.

The scale refers to the sharpness of the tool used to mark the phone. Despite the damage it suffers, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s in-display fingerprint sensor continues to perform well.