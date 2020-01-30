The new emoji for 2020 have been revealed

If the 3178 emoji already available to you wasn’t quite enough, then you’ll be absolutely thrilled to hear that 117 new ones are on the way.

It does feel a little like we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for missing emoji now, but if you’ve been beside yourself at not being able to print pinatas or bubble tea in your messages, then 2020 looks like it’ll be an improvement at least.

To be clear, the figure of 117 is actually more than it sounds, as many are different genders and skintones for the same model: bridal veils, tuxedos and ninja costumes can each be customised, as can the figure cradling an infant. This welcome nod to divesrsity also sees emoji for the transgender symbol and flag being added to the mix.

Fans of animals will be pleased to see a number of gaps have been closed including black cats, polar bears, beavers, bison and seals. Also in this selection, a couple of extinct creatures in the form of dodo and wooly mammoth, which feels a bit rough on the still very much alive red panda which isn’t yet represented, but there we are.

Cockroaches, flies and worms also join the list – meaning you can now message pest control without having to spell out the problem – and there are some more foods, too. Blueberries, olives, bell peppers, flatbreads, tamale and fondue are all present and correct, just in time for your next tapas mixer.

Then there’s a category of… well, stuff. Stuff that doesn’t fit under its own category. This includes magic wands, mouse traps, gravestones, military helmets, long drums, boomerangs, ladders, fishing hooks, buckets and plungers.

You can see what they all look like in the video above, though their actual design will vary by device/app – these look very much like the WhatsApp/iOS flavour to us. Emoji Version 13 will be coming to your devices later this year, but exactly when will depend on the platform.

